Bleach Officially Confirms New Anime for Thousand-Year Blood War Arc

Confirming earlier reports that have popped up online over the last few days, Bleach officially announced that there will be a new season picking up where the initial anime left off with the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. Showed off during a special presentation for the 20th Anniversary of the franchise that was initially scheduled for AnimeJapan 2020 (that was cancelled among the coronavirus pandemic), the staff and cast in attendance during the special livestream confirmed that the project was kept a secret to them until very recently. Unfortunately, details as to specific details as to its premiere date, episode order, and more are also being held off as of this writing.

Ichigo Kurosaki voice actor, Masakazu Morita, noted that he and the rest of the cast have been waiting to find out when the anime would be returning ever since it ended after the Fullbring arc eight years ago. But that because they make no decisions in that matter, Morita and other members of the staff could only hope for more of the series too.

The “Bleach” Thousand-Year Blood War arc anime announcement PV pic.twitter.com/RjzB4GMRg9 — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) March 21, 2020

The new Bleach series will be adapting the Thousand-Year Blood War arc is one fans have been waiting to see as it features some of the most involving and bloody battles in the entire series. New forms, new weapons, and much more. It shows a whole new side of the characters (along with introducing a large new roster of baddies to fight) that fans had come to love, and that’s one of the reasons why fans have been requesting for quite some time.

This arc also does one thing in particular, it brings closure. Ending the series in such a way that the anime never got the chance to, fans of the anime will finally get to see how it all ends if they somehow avoided breaking down and reading the manga over the last few years.

Are you excited to see that Bleach is officially coming back to end its anime the right way this time around? What are you hoping to see for this new anime? What did you think of the ending when you initially read it in the manga?