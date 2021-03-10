Bleach Cosplay Celebrates Grimmjow's Sinister Style

✖

When it comes to Bleach, the fandom has found itself ramping up activity in a big way. As the anime prepares for a long-awaited comeback, fans from around the world are returning to their Soul Reaper roots. From artists to cosplayers, it seems tons of people are starting to pay tribute to Bleach, and that is why one fan felt it was time to bring Grimmjow's sinister look to life.

The gift comes courtesy of taryn_cosplay over on Instagram. The user, who is well known for their takes on anime, felt it was time to celebrate one of Ichigo's best foes. After all, Grimmjow has gained a life of his own in the fandom, and most Bleach fans are thrilled to see the Arrancar no matter the reason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARYN (@taryn_cosplay)

"Did you ask for HUSBANDO tonight," taryn_cosplay captioned the post. "Definitely, next month, I'll have a new Shooting for my Grimmjow cosplay. This character deserves lots of Love."

As you can see above, the cosplay is totally impressive from top to bottom. The cosplayer has the perfect physique to pull off the Arrancar's bold look. With a styled blue wig settled perfectly atop their head, Grimmjow's look comes together with a skull mask and dramatic eye makeup. Of course, the fighter's white-and-black outfit looks spot on to the anime. So if Ichigo were to see this cosplay, well - he would surely think he was seeing the real Grimmjow!

If you want to check out more cosplays from this fan, you can find taryn_cosplay here on Instagram!

What do you make of this new Bleach cosplay? Does it suit Grimmjow? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.