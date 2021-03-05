Bleach Cosplay Celebrates The Arrancar, Harribel

✖

Bleach saw a big year in 2020, with the spin-off series of Burn The Witch receiving an anime adaptation that revisits the world of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society for the first time in years, and with 2021 marked as the twenty first anniversary of the series, fans are celebrating with one cosplayer sharing a fresh take on the Arrancar Harribel. The Arrancar were the major antagonists introduced following Ichigo's rescue mission to save Rukia from the Soul Society, which brought things to a brand new level by introducing characters who were originally Hollows.

The Arrancar were helped come into existence thanks to the experiments performed on Hollows by the series villain, Aizen, who was revealed to be the brains behind the nefarious machinations behind the original Soul Society Arc. With Harribel and her kind pushed toward doing battle with Ichigo and the other Soul Reapers by their creator, she eventually finds herself made the leader of the Hollow World following the eventual defeat of Aizen. Bleach had to end its run in both the anime and the manga, leaving a number of stories untold with many fans believing that this will make for a big year for Tite Kubo's insanely popular Shonen franchise.

Instagram Cosplayer Jannet In Cosplay shared this realistic take on the current leader of the Arrancar who might just make an appearance in the upcoming return of the anime in the Thousand Year Blood War Arc that will act as the long-awaited final act of Bleach's television series:

Bleach hasn't had any rumors released about a potential sequel story or spin-off anime that will revisit the Soul Society, but we would imagine that if the Thousand Year War Blood Arc is successful enough, there could definitely be discussions about the future of Ichigo and company. Regardless, fans of the Shonen series are excited to hear any news about the upcoming anime adaptation that will finally bring to a close the story of Ichigo after waiting years following the conclusion of the manga's storyline.

Do you think we'll see the return of Bleach this year with the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc? Do you think we'll eventually get a sequel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Reapers.