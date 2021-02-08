Bleach Cosplay Brings Rangiku's Best Look to Life

✖

Bleach is one of the biggest supernatural series to ever come from Japan, and its characters still hold weight with the fandom. From Ichigo to Rukia, there is a Soul Reaper for just about everyone in this series. Rangiku is one such heroine, so a fan over on Instagram felt it was time she honored the red-head with a special cosplay.

The look came to life under the watch of vanity insanity cosplay. The user, who has a large following online, decided to turn their focus to Bleach to kick-off 2021. That is when Rangiku came to life, and the Bleach cosplay does justice to the sword-swinging heroine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Insanity Cosplay (@vanity_insanity_cosplay)

As you can see above, Rangiku is brought to life with gorgeous red-orange hair that falls down to her bust. When it comes to her uniform, Rangiku is wearing her usual Soul Reaper robes which are cinched at the waist with a white belt. A pink shaw is thrown over her shoulder, and fans can see her vice-captain tag clipped further down on her clothes. The look completes itself with a necklace and a sword which is slung behind Rangiku's neck.

Clearly, this Bleach cosplay took some serious time, and the investment was worth it. Hopefully, vanity insanity cosplay will get to take this look to the public once COVID-19 is made manageable. This kind of look would draw lots of attention from convention attendees, so we're giving the spot-on project ten out of ten zanpakuto.

What do you think of this impressive Bleach cosplay? Do you think this is one of Rangiku's best looks? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.