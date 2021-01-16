Viral Bleach Cosplay Taps into Gin and Rangiku's Tragic Connection

✖

Gin Ichimaru and Rangiku Matsumoto's tragic connection was brought to light thanks to some viral Bleach cosplay! Tite Kubo's Bleach introduced fans to all sorts of characters throughout its run, but it seemed to be at its tightest when exploring the various members of the Gotei 13 and their personal connections with one another. Although Rangiku is more closely associated with her captain, Toshiro Hitsugaya, one of the characters she was shown to have a much deeper relationship with was Gin. This was made all the more tragic when Gin was revealed to be involved with Aizen's plans to overthrow it all.

Now artists @NozoNozoCos (as Gin Ichimaru) and @Noa_xx1210 (as Rangiku Matsumoto) had tapped into the tragic path tying these two fan favorites together with some equally as emotional cosplay. Emphasizing how the two of them were never truly able to connect in the same way in their adulthood, and how Rangiku was left off on the side due to Gin's actions, it's a truly heartbreaking yet artful cosplay. Check it out below:

While Gin unfortunately won't be one of the series' characters making a comeback in the new anime, Rangiku is definitely one of the favorites who fans will see in action again soon. Bleach's anime will be officially making its comeback to adapt the final arc of the series that the first anime never was able to get to before its truncated end, the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. Originally announced for a release in 2021, the new anime has yet to set a release date as of this writing.

What we do know, however, is that with the final arc finally getting an anime, Bleach fans will be able to see many of the final makeovers, power ups, and fights that made their debut during that massive final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series. Rangiku is one of the many characters who got a new look during the final moments of the series, so we'll finally get to see it on screen after all these years of waiting!

What did you think of Gin and Rangiku's connection through Bleach's original run? Excited to see Rangiku in action again with the new Bleach anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!