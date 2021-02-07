Bleach Star Joins Shaman King Reboot Cast

✖

One Bleach star has joined the cast of the Shaman King reboot series! Debuting later this year as one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year overall, Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King will be getting a second chance at anime life. 20 years after the original take on the manga series went on to its original ending, this new anime series will be more closely adhering to Takei's complete version of the manga that released years after the original run came to its truncated end. With its premiere drawing near, the cast of the new series is coming together!

While the new Shaman King anime series will be featuring some returning actors from the first adaptation from 20 years ago, there will also be some new actors in the mix such as Bleach star Masakazu Morita. Morita, who's provided the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach's anime series, will be the new voice behind Mosuke. He'll be replacing Hisao Egawa, and you can check out Mosuke's updated design from the series' official Twitter account below:

Morita won't be the only new addition to the cast replacing an older one, however, as other new additions have been confirmed such as Yoko Hikasa as Yoh Asakura, Megumi Nakajima as Kororo, Kousuke Takaguchi as Bason, Tooru Sakurai as Lee Pailong, Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi, and Noriaki Kanze as Konchi. Many of the original anime's cast will be returning though.

The include the previously confirmed Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Kyoyama, Minami Takayama as Hao Asakura, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, Wataru Takagi as Tokagero, Inuko Inuyama as Manta Oyamada, Romi Park as Tao Ren, Michiko Neya as Tao Jun, Yuji Ueda as Horohoro, and Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura.

Shaman King's new anime series is scheduled for a release in April this year, but what do you think? Excited to see a new take on Shaman King's anime later this year? Which moments and characters have you been most excited to see in action again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!