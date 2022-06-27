Bleach's New Anime Will Address Several Plot Holes

It might be hard to believe, but Bleach is on the horizon after years of being away. The series is slated to return to television this fall with a long-awaited anime return. Creator Tite Kubo and his team will help usher in a new era for Ichigo Kurosaki as the Soul Reaper prepares to tackle the manga's final act on screen, and it turns out the anime will answer some things the manga never could.

The promise comes from Kubo himself, so fans can rest assured knowing some goodies are yet to come. Not long ago, the artist confirmed as much in their personal blog when a fan wrote in a question about the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. It was there a fan asked a particular question about Rukia during the first Quincy Invasion against the Soul Society, but Kubo revealed he could not answer.

"It will be revealed in the anime," Kubo shared. And as you can imagine, Bleach fans are eager to see how this promise plays out.

After all, Bleach has some great arcs, but few acts can compare to its finale. Kubo packed plenty into his Thousand-Year Blood War saga, but some vital pieces of information still managed to get lost along the way. From Byakuya to Uryu and even Renji, several characters were left with unanswered arcs when Bleach finished years ago. But if all works out, those plot holes will be addressed when Kubo's series returns to the small screen.

If you are not caught up with Bleach quite yet, you still have time to binge the original series before its new one drops this October. Streaming services like Tubi, Pluto TV, Hulu, and Crunchyroll all offer the anime to users. So if you'd like to know more about the anime, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Part-time student, full-time Soul Reaper, Ichigo is one of the chosen few guardians of the afterlife. Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

Are you excited to see Bleach return to television? Have you caught up with the anime ahead of its comeback?