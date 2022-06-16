Bleach's Next Big Trailer Is Coming Soon, Says Creator

Bleach has been working hard on its anime comeback for a while now, and its release is getting closer by the day. After all, the hit series is planning on dropping its comeback this fall, and we have already been shown a short teaser for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. And as it turns out, a new PV is ready to go live very soon.

The update comes from Tite Kubo himself, the creator of Bleach. The artist has a blog in Japan called Club Outside where he writes exclusive posts for subscribers. It was there the creator gave fans an update on the new anime, and he said Bleach's next trailer is finished at last.

"Thousand-Year Blood War's new PV with a new song by Sagisu will be released soon. The PV is great, but the new song is really good, so look forward to it," Kubo shared (via Karia13).

As you can see, Bleach is done with its next trailer, and the promo will come with an added bonus. Fans will get their first listen to the anime's new theme song when it goes live. It seems Shiro Sagisu is overseeing the music for the comeback. Bleach will be the latest show Sagisu has done since SSSS.Dynazenon in 2021. The composer worked on Bleach during its original run in 2004, and he has participated in other anime like Neon Genesis Evangelion, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, Berserk, and more.

READ MORE: Bleach Creator Is Open to Future Anime Spin Offs | Bleach and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to Make Special Anime Expo Announcements | New Bleach Game Could Be Revealed Soon

At this time, fans are not sure when Bleach will drop its new trailer, but they do have an idea. Anime Expo is on the horizon, and it is one of the industry's biggest events annually. The convention has confirmed Bleach will host a special panel on July 2nd, so the gathering might debut the trailer if attendees are lucky. So if you have been missing Ichigo, you will want to stay on your toes for now...!

What do you think about this latest update? Do you have a feeling Bleach will bring its new trailer to Anime Expo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.