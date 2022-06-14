✖

A new Bleach game could be revealed soon. Unfortunately, this is about the extent of insight we currently have. The speculation is making the rounds as a result of some comments from Bleach creator Tite Kubo, who seemingly teased a new Bleach console game when it returns with the Thousand Year Blood War arc.

As Daily Bleach Scans relays over on Twitter, when Kubo was asked about a new Bleach console game, Kubo said that feels like he heard something about a new console game from someone who would know. Obviously, this is all vague, but there's no reason to expect Kubo was given the wrong impression or information.

If a new Bleach console game is in the works, it's likely in the works at Bandai Namco, as it handles most video games adaptations of popular anime. Some of these games have been quite good, while others have been quite middling.

The last time we saw Bleach on console, it was via Jump Force, where it was represented with a character in the game. As for proper Bleach games on consoles, there haven't been many.

All of that said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt as everything here ranges from unofficial to vague to downright speculative. At the moment of publishing, take everything here with a grain of salt. Of course, if anyone involved comments on any of this, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

