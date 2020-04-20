Bleach Cosplay Taps into Rukia's Fierceness

✖

After years of waiting and wondering whether or not it was even possible, Bleach fans were delighted to find that the anime would finally be coming back to adapt the final arc of the series sometime next year. It may surprise those outside of the fan bubble to realize that fans have been holding out hope for the anime's return with no real signs of it being possible, but it's because Tite Kubo's series have some of the most memorable characters to ever come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Characters that fans wanted to desperately see in action again some day in an official capacity.

One of the major standouts fans can't wait to see when the Bleach anime finally makes a comeback is Rukia Kuchiki. Making her debut in the series, and introducing fans to the idea of Soul Reapers and the world beyond, Rukia made a huge impact on fans with her role in setting forward Ichigo Kurosaki's journey to becoming one of the strongest Soul Reapers ever. It's that fierceness that kept her in fans' hearts.

And it's that fierceness that is being channeled through with this excellent cosplay from artist @darknessxxs (who you can find on Instagram here). What set Rukia apart was her balance of cool demeanor, cute overall look, and fierceness in battle, and that's all brought through wonderfully with this cosplay. Check it out:

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War arc has a ton of memorable scenes that fans can't wait to see be brought to life through anime in the near future, and Rukia claims several of these major moments for herself. Not only do we finally get to see her Bankai in action after all this time, but we'll see how she continues to let her walls down at last after several arcs of struggling beneath the shadows of Aizen and his machinations. It's a much different Rukia that deserves some time to shine in the new anime for sure!

What Rukia Kuchiki scenes are you most looking forward to when Bleach's anime finally returns? What were some of your favorite Rukia scenes from the original series? Where does Rukia rank among your favorite characters in the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

