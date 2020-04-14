7 Scenes to Look Out for When Bleach's Anime Returns

Ichigo's Big Return (Photo: Viz Media) Bleach fans have been waiting for the anime to come back for so long that even hearing that it's going to happen doesn't feel real. It may have been confirmed to be in the works, but many fans won't believe it will happen until it's right in front of our eyes. When the anime does back though? One of the hugest moments of its return is going to happen right at the start. The beginning of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc features an explosive return for Ichigo Kurosaki (and later Orihime Inoue, Chad Yasutora, and Uryu Ishida) as it ushers in the start of this new arc and fans are going to lose it. Especially if this scene hits with the famous "Number One" song from the first anime's soundtrack playing in the background!

Captain Yamamoto's Last Stand (Photo: Viz Media) Captain Commander Yamamoto has been one of the most intriguing figures of the Gotei 13 because he rarely stepped into battle himself. When he did, the battles were usually over quickly due to his overwhelming power but that changes with the Thousand-Year Blood War. When Yhwach makes his move on the Soul Society, Yamamoto steps up to the plate and unleashes his incredible Bankai. With four different powerful variations of his Zanka no Tachi, we see them all in quick succession all at once. It's immediately gripping in the manga alone, and is sure to be explosive in the new anime!

Unohana vs. Kenpachi (Photo: Viz Media) One of the biggest reveals during the arc comes after the Captains have to go back to the drawing board and learn how to strengthen themselves after their Bankais are stolen by the Sternritter. It was a different case for Kenpachi Zaraki, as it was revealed that Unohana actually was the bloodthirsty killer dubbed "Kenpachi" before him. Needing to officially pass on the baton and make Kenpachi stronger, the two of them lock themselves in a room and fight to the death until he gets strong enough to reach the next level. It's a long and bloody battle, but it's sure to be a violent display in the anime.

Masaki Kurosaki's Flashback (Photo: Viz Media) As the series continued we began to learn more about Ichigo Kurosaki's true origins. Not only was his father revealed to be a Soul Reaper (which explains the greater spirit pressure affinity of his family), but the Thousand-Year Blood War revealed the identity of his mother, Masaki Kurosaki. Elaborating on the chosen one nature of Ichigo's growth as a fighter set in motion by Aizen long ago, it was revealed that Ichigo's mother was actually a Quincy whose death was the result of Yhwach's power vacuum. But what's truly going to have that impact is seeing how she met Ichigo's father, and how the two eventually led to Ichigo.

Ichigo's Final Form (Photo: Viz Media) Ichigo had undergone several different forms over the course of the series, and each new form brought along with it a huge boost in power. But the final arc sees a culmination of all of his evolutions thus far as learning about his mother's identity as helped carve his identity as someone with Soul Reaper, Quincy, and Hollow powers. Coupled with the power of his twin Zangetsu (which had also unleashed its true form at this point), Ichigo's final form is the debut of his truest self. Seeing him reach a new pinnacle after years of effort is going to mean even more when this anime finally premieres.

Ichigo vs. Yhwach (Photo: Viz Media) The final fight of the series, like Ichigo, is the culmination of many of the series' plot threads. While the final villain Yhwach is a bit of a letdown himself since he sort of comes out of nowhere compared to Aizen's build up and payoff, but he provides a final god level opponent that shakes the foundation of the entire series. His forms might look cool in the manga, but the resulting battle with Ichigo will undoubtedly be supreme in animated form.