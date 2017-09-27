This ‘Bleach’ Trailer Animates The Final Arc Its Anime Never Could

It's been years since Bleach ended, but there are fans who are not over the anime's conclusion. The long-running series ended after a drawn-out filler arc, leaving Bleach to overlook one important manga arc. But, thanks to one trailer, you can see how the anime may have taken on the 'Thousand-Year Blood War' arc.

Over on Youtube, the channel 'Animix' dropped an intense fan-trailer of Bleach and its final arc. The video gives a brief look at what the series might have done with the 'TYBW' arc, and it is as terrifying as you had hoped.

The clip begins with a montage of Soul Reapers like the Head Captain and Izuru. The latter hasn't been injured by the Soul Society's new foes just yet, but the afterlife knows the threat is coming. Mayuri Kurotsuchi can be heard saying that the only people capable of totally destroying a Hollow is "them," and it doesn't take long until those people are shown.

Fans are eventually introduced to the Sternritter, a subsection of Quincy who are out to seek revenge on the Soul Reapers who culled their kind. In the manga, the organization is able to steal all of the Captains' Bankai attacks and helps take over Hueco Mundo after Aizen's defeat. It falls on Ichigo to take on the group, but the hero's decision to fight the Quincy villains has repercussions.

Mainly, Uryu Ishida turns away from Ichigo and works for the Quincy.

After years of working together, Ishida gives his support to the Quincy organization when it attacks the Soul Society. Ishida tells Ichigo he cannot help Ichigo free Hueco Mundo, and it leaves the Quincy open to meet with Yhwach, the leader of the Sternritter. The pair fight, and Yhwach tells his followers that Ishida will become his successor. Ishida eventually comes to his senses when he realizes the darkness behind Yhwach's schemes, but the character never fully forgives himself for what happens. When Bleach did end, Ishida goes on to become a doctor and watches his friends from afar after nearly ten years.