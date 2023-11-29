Bleach Goes Viral After Surprise Cameo at Young Thug's Trial

When we say anime is everywhere these days, we mean it. From theaters to shopping centers, it is hard to miss the anime renaissance going on. The medium has become easier than ever to find thanks to technology. And now, social media is having a field day with Bleach as the anime made a surprise appearance at Young Thug's ongoing trial.

Yes, you did read that correctly. Bleach, the hit anime kickstarted by creator Tite Kubo, has entered the U.S. legal system. During the first day of Young Thug's trial for racketeering, one of the defendant lawyers took to the floor, and it was there Angele D'Williams mentioned Bleach.

No way she just made a Bleach reference in Young Thug trial 😭 pic.twitter.com/1EwWkxzZNY — buried (@buried2x_) November 28, 2023

"This reminds me of an anime named Bleach," the lawyer can be heard saying in recording from the court case. "In seasons four and five, there are these Bounts. They are the villains of the whole thing in seasons four and five. Our heroes are trying to get them out of Soul Society."

"You go to season six, you don't hear about the Bounts. You go to season seven, you don't hear about the Bounts. Why don't you hear about these important characters? It is because they are filler characters. It is a filler season."

D'Williams goes on to suggest herself and those representing Young Thug are fillers in this case; They are merely there to represent the truth against the prosecution. You can think on that argument to see whether it stacks up in court, but for now, it seems the anime fandom is in a tizzy thanks to this high-profile reference.

Of course, Bleach is ripe for this spotlight, no matter how left-field it seems. The anime is back on television courtesy of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Studio Pierrot is working on the show's third cour these days, so Ichigo has more to do before his anime comeback closes. And now, well – the Soul Reaper can say some of his strangest enemies somehow weaseled their way into the court case against Young Thug.

Did you ever expect to see Bleach go viral for something like this...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!