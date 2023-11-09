Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Hypes Uryu's Return

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been showcasing a much different kind of role for Uryu Ishida in the anime's episodes thus far, and one awesome cosplay is getting ready for his return for Part 3! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War threw a wrench into Ichigo Kurosaki's core group as when it was revealed that the Quincies would be the ones fighting against the Soul Reapers this time around, Uryu had decided to take a step back from the main battle. Only to then reveal that he was joining Yhwach's side, and even became his successor in the latest episodes.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation saw Uryu taking some real action for the first time since the anime returned to adapt Tite Kubo's final arc, and he and Ichigo had a confrontation that teased there would be an even bigger conflict between the two as the anime continues. Showing off Uryu's new look for the arc and getting the Quincy ready for the future episodes, artist @kaka_cos_1111 on TikTok brought Uryu to life with some perfect cosplay. Check it out:

When Is Bleach Coming Back With New Episodes?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict was confirmed to be in the works following the end of Part 2 earlier this Summer, and it is currently scheduled for a release some time next year. There has yet to be a concrete release window or date announced for the next wave of episodes as of this writing, but the anime will be picking up right after the fight between the final Sternritter and the final two members of Squad Zero.

There's plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened so far as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first two parts are now available to stream with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases. The entire original Bleach anime is also available to stream with Hulu as well if you wanted to use this time to go back and see how Ichigo Kurosaki's adventure first began over a decade ago. You can also find the entire manga available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

What are you hoping to see from Uryu in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!