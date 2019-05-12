The Internet Can’t Get Over a Bleach Cosplayer’s Zanpakuto Being Seized by Police

When you have the power of a Soul Reaper on your side, it is hard to get taken down. Sure, guys like Aizen could take you for a spin, but the everyday tussle could barely bother you. That is, unless your Zanpakuto gets seized by police, and one Bleach fan found that out the hard way.

Over on Reddit, a now-viral post has resurfaced of a strange police encounter. The image, which can be found below, shows what happened after police officers in Brazil came into contact with a cosplayer.

Well, either a Bleach cosplayer or Ichigo Kurosaki on the down low. Either or.

As you can see, the collage shows police holding several large weapons, and one of them is a sword. The massive blade is slim and curved with a wrapped handle. Fans of Bleach will immediately recognize it as the one Ichigo wields whenever he channels his spiritual pressure into Zangetsu. So, you can see what this image is making the rounds.

Sadly, the seizure is by no means new; In fact, several foreign news pieces date the photos back to 2015. In an article by Globo, it says the sword and other prop weapons were seized by military police in Ceara. The owner was questioned about the pieces but let go shortly after their cosplay purposes were discovered. Reports say the fan wasn’t charged for having the props but the realistic-looking weapons were taken as they could be used to intimidate others.

So, do you remember when this meme first popped up online?

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu.

