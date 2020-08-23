Burn the Witch Reveals Trailer and Poster Ahead of Fall Premiere

Burn the Witch has been on everyone's mind since it made a one shot debut under creator Tite Kubo. Now, the Bleach spin-off is heading towards it big television debut with impressive speed. Burn the Witch will debut its anime miniseries in October, and fans got their first-look at the show thanks to a new trailer.

The promo went live earlier today in honor of Weekly Shonen Jump's new issue. Fans were treated to a look at Burn the Witch in action, and as you can imagine, fans have a lot to say about the reel. Oh, and it seems the PV has fans even more hyped for the anime than before.

The clip can be seen above as it showcases the story and its fantastical setting. Burn the Witch takes place in the United Kingdom as its two heroines use magic to keep peace. When humanity comes under threat from some dragons, it falls to the girls to fight back, and this promo proves Burn the Witch has given these fight sequences an all-star treatment. The PV has some gorgeous animation, so that is a good sign for Kubo's new series.

The "Burn the Witch" anime begins event screening in Japan and same-day streaming on October 2nd. Crunchyroll will stream the anime outside of asia (some excluded). New PV: https://t.co/2HVsozuJaZhttps://t.co/p6RyZobOC9 Animation production: team Yamahitsuji, Studio Colorido pic.twitter.com/WvrSXEnS3U — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) August 23, 2020

According to the new report, Burn the Witch will air on Crunchyroll outside of Asia. Amazon Prime will have rights to the show in Japan along with Hikari TV. The show will be simulcasted through Crunchyroll, so fans will not have to wait long to watch Burn the Witch after it makes its Japanese debut.

Finally, Burn the Witch surprised fans with some special posters. In the one above, fans can see the show's heroines Noel Niihashi and Nini Spangle as they race towards fans in their usual uniforms. If you want to know more about Burn the Witch, you can read its current one-shot through Viz Media. A synopsis provided by Anime News Network can be read below:

"The chapter centers on Noel Niihashi and Nini Spangle, who work as witches at the Wing Bird headquarters in Reverse London's Natural Dragon Management Agency. Those who live in Reverse London are able to see supernatural creatures such as dragons. Noel and Nini work to help promote coexistence between these creatures and humans, but sometimes must undergo missions to exterminate evil creatures."

