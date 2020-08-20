Bleach Burn the Witch Shares First Official Posters

✖

Bleach fans were shocked and amazed when it announced that not only would the conclusion of the popular anime series finally be told on the small screens, but also that a spin-off series which follows witches in the world of Soul Society would be told as well and the first official posters for Bleach: Burn The Witch have been revealed! Though the spin-off won't feature the main protagonist of the series in Ichigo Kurosaki, it is never the less taking place in the same world that made the Shinigami a household name among anime fans for years on end!

With a premiere date set for theaters in Japan beginning on October 3rd, the spin-off will focus on two witches who sometimes work alongside the Soul Society and deal far more with dragons than they do with Hollows! The posters in question give us another look at the two protagonists in Noel and Ninny, two witches who are attempting to navigate through the supernatural anime world created by Tite Kubo, first being shown through the eyes of the high schooler turned Soul Reaper in Ichigo Kurosaki!

Twitter Outlet AnimeTV_JP shared the first official poster, giving us another look at the Bleach spin-off characters and ushering in a new age for the anime series that has long been absent from television screens since the original show's end years before:

Burn the Witch Anime Film; Premiere showing in theaters begins Oct 2nd. pic.twitter.com/P2o9yUfJoP — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) August 20, 2020

The official description for Bleach: Burn The Witch, reads as such:

"Historically, 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden "reverse" side of London can see the dragons. Even then, only a selected few become qualified enough as witches or wizards to make direct contact with them. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind (WB), an organization for dragon conservation and management. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

What do you think of these first official looks into the world of Burn The Witch? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society!

