Bleach Animator Celebrates 21st Anniversary of Series With New Art

For many anime fans, the world of Bleach has been away for far too long. This fact is about to change when it comes to the anime adaptation however as the Thousand Year Blood War will begin this fall. To help ring in the twenty-first anniversary of the series, an animator for the Shonen franchise, Masashi Kudo, shared some brand new art of Ichigo Kurosaki, the protagonist of the series who went from ordinary high-schooler to one of the strongest Shinigami in the world.

Ichigo has had a long journey within the story of Bleach, first gaining his powers as a result of a Hollow attack, with the soul reaper known as Rukia transferring her powers over to Kurosaki at the start of the series. Of course, with the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, expect not only Ichigo to be front and center once again, but also to undergo some big changes as a result of his fights against the Quincy family. In previous interviews, Tite Kubo and the folks at Studio Pierrot had stated that the fights of this final arc of the original series will see some big additions thrown into the anime series, seemingly adding plenty of original content into the new episodes.

The new art arrived on Twitter with the sketch from Masashi Kudo helping to celebrate Bleach hitting the U.S. drinking age, as Ichigo Kurosaki is set to have a big year in 2022 thanks in part to the Shonen series' return to the world of anime via the Thousand Year Blood War Arc:

Bleach continued in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump recently thanks in part to a one-chapter special that showed readers the lives of the Soul Society years following the end of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc. While this return to the franchise has yet to be confirmed for an anime adaptation, it has fans hopeful that Tite Kubo might be planning a return to the series in the future and that the story of Ichigo and his friends is far from over.

