Bleach Releases New Poster For Thousand Year Blood War

This fall anime season is set to be one of the biggest in recent memory. With the likes of Chainsaw Man making their anime adaptation debut, and series such as My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100 set to return with new seasons, the long-awaited return of Bleach's anime might be the biggest of the bunch. Now, to celebrate the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, a new poster has arrived bringing back Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society as they take on their strongest opponents to date.

It's been years since the anime adaptation of Bleach came to an end, with the conclusion coinciding with the finale of the manga running in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. However, there was one major arc that never made its way to the small screen in the Soul Society's fight against the Quincy Family. The Thousand Year Blood War Arc was one of the biggest battles that Ichigo and his friends had within the Shonen series from Tite Kubo, and many anime fans feel as though their prayers have been answered now that Bleach will finally be making a comeback to television and streaming services this fall thanks to Studio Pierrot.

Viz Media released the new poster for Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc via its Official Twitter Account, not only giving us a look at a number of familiar faces from the Soul Society but also hinting at the major villains that Ichigo and his fellow Shonen swordsmen will be fighting in the series' anime comeback:

Bleach recently made a return to the pages of Shonen Jump with a brand new chapter by creator Tite Kubo, showing the members of the Soul Society years following the original finale of the series. With Ichigo and several other swordsmen now having children of their own, a dark secret surrounds the Soul Society. While this story has yet to be confirmed for an anime adaptation of its own, the release of this new chapter spells big things for the future of the Shonen that was once considered a part of the "Big Three" alongside One Piece and Naruto.

What do you think of this wild new poster for the return of Bleach? What moments from the Blood War are you looking forward to seeing in motion?