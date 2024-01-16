Bleach Creator Will Be "More Involved" With the Anime Moving Forward

Bleach ruled the airwaves in the early '00s, and nowadays the series is back in top form. After the original series wrapped in 2012, Bleach made a return to TV courtesy of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The new anime is tackling the beloved final saga of Tite Kubo's manga, and according to a new post, the artist is about to be even more involved with the show.

Recently, Kubo admitted this much himself when he posted a new Q&A response on his subscribers-only blog. A fan asked Kubo about his latest work on the Bleach anime, and it was there Kubo said he is going to be more involved with the show's third cour than any before.

"I'm checking the settings and production of the anime graphics and storyboard for the third cour of the anime. I feel like I'm starting to get more involved in the storyboard details of the episodes. Normally, when a manga is converted into video, the image or message of the manga will vary slightly depending on the audience or recipient, so my current task is to fill in the discrepancies between the different scenes in detail," Kubo shared.

As you can see, Kubo is doing plenty on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The creator is focused on bridging any gaps between the manga and anime while supervising its final cuts. To date, the new Bleach anime has added plenty of original content approved by Kubo, and fans have loved their inclusion. It sounds like Bleach's next cour will follow in those footsteps, so netizens better brace for some goodies!

Currently, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is slated to drop cour three this year. If you want to catch up on the anime's current episodes, no sweat! Bleach is available to stream exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu. As for the manga, Bleach can be read through Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about this latest Bleach update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!