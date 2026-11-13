Bleach, Naruto & Classic Shonen Jump Anime Hits Are Now Easier to Stream Than Ever

The golden age of Shonen during the 1990s and 2000s saw many promising shows in the industry, especially among the Shonen Jump series thanks to the popularity of the Big Three and other classics. The Shonen Big Three was a title given to One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach collectively as a testament to their popularity, not just in Shonen Jump, but in the entire demographic. Launched in 1968, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump eventually became the best-selling manga magazine of all time thanks to the success of several memorable series, including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, and many more.

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Even after all these decades, the magazine continues to stay on top with several hit series that define modern Shonen, including Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia. However, it wasn’t just Shonen, but many other demographics, such as Shojo and Seinen thrived during the era, which is why they are loved even to this day. However, while a lot of these series were broadcast during the 1990s and 2000s, many of them became difficult to watch after the introduction of modern anime and streaming platforms. Not every anime is always available on streaming services, especially the older ones. However, via a press release, some of the best Shonen Jump series and other classics are easier to stream now than ever.

Bleach and Major Classics Confirm RetroCrush Streaming Release

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According to the press release, Cineverse is bringing fresh anime classics to RetroCrush as part of its Fall 2026 lineup. These classics include Bleach, Hunter x Hunter, Naruto, Sailor Moon, among many other series. Cineverse is an entertainment technology company and studio that announced its upcoming slate of shows and movies coming to the RetroCrush streaming service throughout November and December this year.

The newest additions to RetroCrush feature TV and film titles including:

Bleach: Hell Verse (Now available)

Vampire Knight (Now available)

Genocyber (Now available)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon R Movie (Now available)

Sugar Sugar Rune (Now available)

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (Streaming Nov. 13)

Accel World (Streaming Nov. 13)

Captain Tsubasa (Streaming Nov. 13 in English Dubbed and Dec. 4 in Original Japanese)

Hunter X Hunter: Phantom Rouge (Streaming Nov. 20)

Hikaru no Go (Streaming Nov. 27)

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (1983) (Streaming Dec. 4)

For franchises like Bleach, Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, instead of releasing all episodes, RetroCrush is bringing their non-canon movies for fans. During the time of their broadcast, these anime also released movies that depicted original stories provided by the animation studios to expand the exceptional world-building. Additionally, series such as Vampire Knight and Captain Tsubasa will be streaming their episodes on RetroCrush. The list also mentions The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (1983), and it’s not the classic movie by Mamoru Hosoda that fans are familiar with. The 1967 novel first received a live-action adaptation in 1983, which fans in the U.S. can finally watch in December this year.

Are you excited for the upcoming releases on RetroCrush? How many of these shows and movies have you watched previously? Let us know in the comments below!