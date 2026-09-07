7 Iconic Shonen Jump Manga That Every True Fan Needs to Read

For several decades now, shonen series have always been at the center of the spotlight in the anime and manga industry. The demographic continues to dominate the industry even now, which is why most of the popular series released every quarter are Shonen. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump is the best-selling manga magazine of all time, and it has released hundreds of series ever since it was launched in 1968. However, only a handful of such series have etched their names in history. Some of the most iconic and popular series of all time have been serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and they still maintain a wide fan base across the globe.

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Not to mention that while all the iconic series mentioned here received their anime adaptations, there’s no better way to consume a story than reading it from the original source. While anime adaptations often contribute to a series’ popularity, the manga series are often the foundation of that success. Here’s a list of the seven most iconic series from Weekly Shonen Jump that every fan needs to read even if they have watched the anime.

7) Death Note

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When it comes to psychological thrillers in Shonen Jump, hardly any series can match Death Note in terms of storytelling and plot twists. Written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, the manga began serialization in December 2003 and reached its conclusion in May 2006. While the run time wasn’t long at all, the manga explores a genius psychological warfare within 100 or so chapters, making it perfect for binge-reading. Death Note skyrocketed in popularity after its anime adaptation by Madhouse in 2006 was released, and now rarely anyone is unfamiliar with the show.

The story takes place in a seemingly ordinary world where Light Yagami found a mysterious notebook that claims to take the life of anyone whose name is written on it. Although he initially dismissed it as a prank, it doesn’t take long for him to realize the powers the notebook possessed were in fact real. It belongs to a Shinigami who dropped it to relieve his boredom and triggered a series of tragedies when the notebook landed in Light’s hands.

6) Hunter x Hunter

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Hunter x Hunter is often listed among the series with the most complex power system and best world-building in Shonen. Written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi, the manga began serialization in 1998 and remains one of the biggest Shonen Jump series even to this day. Despite the continuing success of the series, which has been ongoing for almost three decades, manga chapters have been released intermittently due to creator Yoshihiro Togashi’s health issues.

On the other hand, Nippon Animation initially released an anime adaptation in 1999, which wrapped up after 62 episodes and a few OVA sequels. Additionally, Madhouse returned with a remake in 2011, which also didn’t catch up with the manga due to several hiatuses. The manga has released a few more arcs from where the anime left off, which is all the more reason to read it instead.

5) Slam Dunk

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Slam Dunk is by far the most influential sports manga of all time, and none of the series ever managed to become as iconic as this masterpiece. Takehiko Inoue is one of the most celebrated manga creators, known for not just Slam Dunk, but also the acclaimed series Vagabond and Real. Needless to say, his sports series is still his most popular work, especially considering that it was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in the 1990s.

The manga is still loved for its relatable character growth and a well-written conclusion, which isn’t that common among Shonen series. What truly sets Slam Dunk apart is that the ending diverged from a traditional happy ending and instead focused on gritty realism. Hanamichi Sakuragi’s journey from a delinquent to a dedicated basketball player is not only inspiring, but it also gives him a bittersweet farewell.

4) Bleach

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As part of the Shonen Big Three, the anime adaptation of Bleach never received the same treatment as Naruto and One Piece. However, when it comes to the antagonists and the plot twists, Bleach is easily one of the best in Shonen Jump. 2026 is crucial for fans since the anime is finally wrapping up the story, 22 years after its debut. The Thousand-Year Blood War is praised for its incredible animation quality and the original scenes that were written under the supervision of Tite Kubo.

However, while the final arc is an exception in the anime, the same can’t be said about the 2004 version. The anime took liberties in changing a lot of the plot points, especially when it came to changing the character writing of Orihime Inoue. This is all the more reason fans need to read the manga to truly enjoy the exceptional story Kubo created. Not to mention that Kubo’s stunning art style and character design are rarely seen in Shonen Jump these days.

3) Naruto

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Bleach isn’t the only anime from Studio Pierrot that sparked controversies when it was airing. Naruto aired during the 2000s, following the same poor pacing and filler episodes that were trending at the time since the manga was also ongoing. The series has only increased its fan base over the years, but many fans in the West still prefer to watch the anime instead of reading the manga.

This is mostly because the anime features several thrilling fight choreographies and it’s more easily available these days. However, this doesn’t erase the fact that there are certain deviations from the original source that change the perception of a few characters, including Sakura Haruno, one of the main characters of the show. Masashi Kishimoto’s art style is just as much praised among Shonen Jump creators, which manga fans always appreciate.

2) One Piece

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One Piece is arguably the best Shonen Jump series in terms of world-building, rivaled only by Hunter x Hunter. With multiple complex storylines and layers of mysteries, One Piece is one of those few long-running series that keeps fans hooked from the beginning until the very end. What begins as a light-hearted adventure of a young pirate soon turns into something deeper and darker as the truth behind the World Government and the forgotten history comes to light.

The manga’s greatness speaks for itself as it is confirmed to have sold over 600 million copies across the globe, which is much more than other popular series. The anime has been continuing since 1999, and it only changed into a seasonal schedule in 2026. This severely impacted the pacing of the story, so much so that now only one chapter is adapted in a single episode. However, while the anime is often criticized for slow pacing, the manga has that issue.

1) Dragon Ball

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While every series on the list has something unique about it that sets it apart from other shows, none can match the influence Dragon Ball had. Written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama, the series became a global phenomenon over the decades. The anime skyrocketed in popularity during the 1990s in the West, and no other Shonen could match its influence even now.

Toriyama introduced several Shonen tropes that continue to inspire manga creators even to this day. From transformations to Shonen rivalries, the series stands at the pinnacle of the industry even now. While the anime released the main story in two parts, the manga was serialized together and later returned with a sequel, Dragon Ball Super.