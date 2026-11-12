Pokémon’s First Movie Is Still Peak Even After 27 Years

With the number of anime series and movies Pokémon has released over the years, fans often find themselves celebrating major milestones throughout the year. However, there’s something special about the first movie that just can’t be beat. Pokémon has released several anime seasons, movies, card games, video games, manga, and more, all of which contributed to the long-standing popularity of the franchise. For many 1990s kids, the series is a nostalgic childhood memory as it takes the viewers into a fantasy world full of unique and adorable creatures. Based on the popular 1996 video game, the renowned Japanese animation studio OLM released an anime series a year later.

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The story primarily follows Ash Ketchum on his journey to become the greatest Pokémon master ever, but later on, several spin-offs also focused on other characters. Every new season or movie of the story takes fans on a completely new adventure regardless of whether it’s a film or a season. The anime has released 23 movies over the decades, but the first one can’t be compared with anything else. Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back premiered in the U.S. on November 12th, 1999, more than a year after the Japanese premiere. It’s been 27 years since the anime movie was introduced to fans in the U.S., and it’s now considered a timeless classic with a plot and storytelling that new fans can enjoy even now.

What Is the First Pokémon Movie About?

Image Courtesy of OLM

Directed by Kunihiko Yuyama, the film was initially released in Japan before making its English debut for fans in the U.S. It’s based on an original story set outside of the TV anime show, which was airing the Indigo League at the time of the original release in 1998. However, the story was still connected to the main plot as it took a short detour during the journey of Ash Ketchum and his friends. While on his way to compete in the World-Class Tournament, Ash’s group crossed paths with Mew and Mewtwo, two legendary Pokémon. Both of these Pokémons were introduced for the first time in the franchise’s history and later became iconic thanks to the movie’s popularity.

The movie reveals that Team Rocket managed to create the first successful clone by using the fossil of the Legendary Pokémon Mew. The story primarily centers around the clone, who was named Mewtwo, a man-made version of one of the most powerful creatures of all time that quickly becomes aware of the circumstances it was created under. After waking up, Mewtwo realizes that its creators only see it as a weapon and goes on a rampage. It fled after destroying the laboratory but crossed paths with Sakaki, the leader of Team Rocket, who manipulates the cloned Pokémon into committing all kinds of atrocities.

It doesn’t take long for Mewtwo to become repulsed by the cruelty of mankind and isolate itself. Mewtwo tries to plot against humans while also hoping to find its true purpose in life. While disguising itself as the world’s strongest Pokémon trainer, Mewtwo accepts the challenges from new trainers from across the regions. However, Mewtwo’s life begins to shift when it encounters Ash and the others who will do anything to stop it from destroying humanity.

Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back Still Holds Up Today

Image Courtesy of OLM

The movie was released when the anime was at the peak of its popularity, which is why it helped pave the path for the franchise’s long-time success. Not only that, but the plot and the character depth of Mewtwo can never get boring no matter how many times you watch it. Although the movie was marketed towards a young audience, it portrayed profound philosophical depth, which was pretty unexpected considering the movie was based on an original story. Mewtwo Strikes Back isn’t simply loved for its original storytelling, but because of the complex themes it explored.

Ash’s sacrifice and the heartbreaking reaction of Pikachu are still considered one of the saddest moments in the entire series. Not to mention that Mewtwo later became a considerably crucial character in the franchise’s history, which is all the more reason why the film’s legacy carried on even now. It may not be objectively the best anime movie of the franchise since fan preferences can vary depending on many factors. However, whether it’s nostalgia, the classic animation style of the 1990s, the movie will always be irreplaceable.

Do you think the first movie is still the best after all these years, or do you have another personal favorite? Let us know in the comments below!











