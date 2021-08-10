Bleach's New Chapter Has Fans Really Freaking Out

Bleach is back, and if you ask the fans, it is looking better than ever. Creator Tite Kubo took the fandom by surprise when he told everyone a new chapter was coming for the hit series. After all, Bleach shut its doors back in 2016, but this new chapter promises to be the first piece of a comeback arc. And as you can imagine, well - fans are freaking out in a big way.

The whole thing went live this week thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump. The magazine went live with a new chapter of Bleach, and it was there fans were reunited with Ichigo Kurosaki. This new chapter takes place well over a decade since Bleach ended, so Ichigo is a proud husband and father at this point. But when some horrifying information breaks loose from Hell, the whole Soul Society is upturned.

As you can see below, fans are panicking over the new chapter and its kickoff of a brand-new arc. Kubo has more plans in store for Bleach, and this introductory chapter has seeded a very special story. After all, Ichigo's son appears to be at the center of Hell's turn, and that does not even touch upon the rest of the one-shot. Everyone from Rukia to Renji and beyond show up in this delicious tease. And if Bleach fans are right, it won't be long until more holdouts show up.

If you have not read this new chapter, you can do so through Viz Media's digital vault. In fact, the publisher has the entire Bleach manga posted to read, and you can find the manga's synopsis below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts—he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow—a malevolent lost soul—Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

What do you think about this special new chapter? Are you ready for Bleach's new arc...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.