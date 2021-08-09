Bleach Releases "No Breaths From Hell" One-shot: Read

✖

Bleach has been quiet for some time now, but creator Tite Kubo has never pushed the story from his mind. Despite his recent hiatus, the artist has kept thinking about Ichigo Kurosaki, and those thoughts have turned into something special. After all, a brand-new chapter has gone live of Bleach, and it is an absolute treat for fans.

If you did not know, well - the release is here! Kubo announced earlier this year that a new chapter of Bleach was on its way, and the one-shot would continue the story from its 2016 finale. The new chapter, which is titled "No Breathes From Hell", gives a terrifying look at the Soul Society years after the series ended. So if you want to read this history, the time has come!

Viz Media has the chapter available right now if you head to its digital manga vault. The publisher just welcomed a slew of Weekly Shonen Jump chapters as always, and the update includes this special one-shot. The release clocks in with over 70 pages, and each one adds new life to Ichigo's supernatural world.

For those who aren't up to date with Bleach, you can catch up on the manga through Viz Media entirely. The manga is available digitally or in print through your local bookseller. Of course, the Bleach anime is available to watch via Crunchyroll or even Hulu. So if you need more information on the hit series, its synopsis can be found below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts — he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow — a malevolent lost soul — Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

What do you think of this one-shot? Are you hoping for more Bleach...?