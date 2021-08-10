Bleach Confirms New Arc with an Official Title

✖

When it comes to Bleach, things are back in action for the series. The hit manga may have ended some years ago, but creator Tite Kubo has revived the story at long last. This week welcomed a special Bleach one-shot, and it was there a new arc was confirmed to the delight of fans.

For those needing a bit of context, the whole thing stems from the most recent chapter of Bleach. The manga just returned to Weekly Shonen Jump in honor of its 20th anniversary. As you can imagine, fans were very excited about the drop, and it ended with a clear cliffhanger.

The name "Howl from the jaws of hell arc" sounds so fire. #BLEACH pic.twitter.com/hn9TNANEd6 — ً (@Strawhatsgoat) August 7, 2021

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Bleach's one-shot. Proceed with extreme caution:

For those who have read the manga, you know Bleach ends this special outing with a shot of Kazui. The boy is shown running down a road with two Hell Butterflies leading the way. Ichigo's son looks unperturbed as he continues the chase, but there is plenty to be worried about. After all, Ichigo just learned a truly horrifying fact about Hell, and these butterflies might be taking his son straight to danger.

Most importantly, this chapter ends with the reveal of Bleach's new arc. According to the cliffhanger, this story is called Howls From the Jaws of Hell arc. The name is a gnarly one, and it follows along with the info Ichigo got about Hell. Now, Bleach fans have to wait and see how this arc will progress. And if all goes well, Kazui will get out of this mess without much hassle... but we all know that is not going to happen.

