Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Debuts Special Ending for Premiere: Watch

Bleach has officially returned for the Thousand-Year Blood War anime, and with the premiere of this new series with fans around the world the series has released a special ending theme for the anime's big comeback. It has been over a decade since the first anime adaptation taking on Tite Kubo's original manga series was cut short, so fans have been asking to see the anime return for quite a long time to properly flesh out the final arc of the series and give it is due. It's gotten to be start a long wait that a new anime almost didn't even feel real.

After so many years of waiting and hoping and asking for what seemed like the impossible, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off a new era of the anime with the premiere of its first episode around the world. Together with the premiere episode was a special ending theme that went back and showed off many of the highlights from the anime's original run. Titled "Rapport" as performed by Tatsuya Kitani, you can check out the full ending theme sequence from the premiere below:

This ending theme might sound familiar to fans as it was also the theme song used for the special exhibition opened in Japan celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Tite Kubo's manga series first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The series itself will have a new set of opening and ending themes likely premiering with the next episode as previously reported. The new opening theme will be titled "Scar" as performed by Tatsuya Kitani, and the new ending theme is titled "Saihate" as performed by SennaRin,

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in action, and the series will be streaming its new episodes with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ for international fans) alongside the new episodes hitting Japan. The series has been revealed to run for four cours in total split across two halves, so that means that this new and final era of Bleach will be running for quite a while as it explores all of the massive events that went down in the final arc of the original manga series.

How did you like Bleach's big comeback to anime? What are you most excited to see from Thousand-Year Blood War's run overall?