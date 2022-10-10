How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 1

The time has come, everyone. After a decade off the air, Ichigo Kurosaki will return to television today at last. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is just hours out from its launch. And of course, we're here to help you digest the big premiere if you need help finding it.

For those who plan to watch episode one as soon as possible, you will want to head to Hulu. Bleach will exclusively stream its new series on Hulu in the United States while other territories will be relying on Disney+. Hulu is also the only service streaming the original Bleach anime anymore, so audiences will want to keep that in mind this fall.

As for when the episode will drop, Bleach is scheduled to go live at 8:30 am PST / 11:30 am EST. It will only be available to watch on Hulu, so fans should prepare accordingly. Those watching on Hulu will be able to keep up with Bleach's new anime by way of a simulcast moving forward. And given the show's lengthy episode count, well – it won't take long for these steps to become second nature.

After all, a report went live yesterday confirming Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will contain 52 episodes. The count will be spread over four split cours, and the Fall 2022 season is kicking things off. Episode one promises to reintroduce Ichigo and his friends back in Karakura Town before setting up the current situation plaguing the Soul Society. So before long, fans can expect Ichigo's gang to get sucked into whatever is messing with the Gotei 13.

Will you be tuning into the first episode of Bleach's new series? What do you want to see from the comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.