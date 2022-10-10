Bleach Tops Global Trends List Following Its Anime Comeback

The day has finally come, and honestly? Bleach fans are feeling good. If you did not know, today marks the premiere of the anime's big comeback, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is a hot topic to say the least. Following its debut, the anime has taken over social media, and it is officially the top trending topic globally on social media.

The big update comes from Twitter as the platform just updated its latest numbers for topics trending across the globe. So far, Bleach is leading the pack thanks to its premiere, but it has had some stiff competition throughout the day. So if you want to see the top picks of topics, you can find them below

Bleach – 409K



World Mental Health Day – 393K



Columbus – 162K



Thanksgiving – 138K



Clearly, Bleach is pulling through with nearly half a million posts. The rest of the global topics are all about holidays, and as you go down the list, things like sports begin popping up. But on October 10th, 2022, the only thing that could trend is Ichigo Kurosaki's comeback.

As you can imagine, all eyes are on the Soul Reaper today, and this attention comes over a decade after the original Bleach anime ended. If you are not caught up on that first series, you can stream it right now over on Hulu or Disney+ depending on your region. And as for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, its first episode is live on those platforms exclusively to boot.

Have you checked Bleach's big comeback episode yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.