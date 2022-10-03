Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to Simulcast on Hulu, Disney+

It is official! After plenty of speculation, it turns out the powers at be have announced where Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be streaming. Not long ago, Viz Media released an official update confirming the hit series will move to Disney+ and Hulu for streaming. So if you need to nab a subscription, the time to do so is now!

"Through his visual genius, Tite Kubo has had an indelible impact on the fandom world and the course of manga and anime history. He is also a supremely gifted and accomplished storyteller, and it is a great honor for VIZ Media to acquire this final arc in his legendary catalog Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, for fans everywhere," Brad Woods, Chief Marketing Officer VIZ Media, shared in a new statement confirming the news.

For those curious, Bleach will be simulcast on Disney+ and Hulu as the anime goes live. "VIZ Media has acquired worldwide rights (excluding Asia and Arabic-Speaking Africa/Middle East) to launch the series with the debut episode premiering 8:30 AM PDT, October 10, 2022," Viz Media announced. "Bleach will be available on Disney+ internationally, Hulu in the U.S., and select markets will sunrise the series beginning on 10/10. The episode will simulcast in the U.S."

READ MORE: Bleach Hypes Thousand-Year Blood War Premiere With New Poster | Major Streaming Service Erases Bleach Ahead of Thousand Year Blood War | Bleach's Latest Trailer Focuses on the "Star Knights"

As you can see, Viz Media has made good on its promise that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be simulcast in the United States. This much was assured a few weeks ago online, but fans were left in the dark about where the anime would stream. The usual platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll had not announced the license to the surprise of many. Of course, rumors have swirled for months that Disney+ was in the running to stream Ichigo Kurosaki's comeback. Now, we know Hulu will release new episodes weekly in the U.S. while fans internationally tune into Disney+.

Of course, those rumors were made reality today, and fans were all but assured Disney+ was going to bring Bleach home when an update went live over the weekend. The anime's official Japanese website announced when Bleach would stream globally, and while no specific regions were labeled, Disney+ and Hulu were listed among the platforms. Further reports went on to suggest Canada would be streaming Bleach's new anime on Disney+, so you can see why fans aren't too surprised by today's announcement.

What do you think about Bleach's move to Disney+ and Hulu? Will you be tuning into its new anime each week? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.