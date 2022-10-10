Bleach Is Back and The Internet Is All Emotional About Its Return
Bleach made its debut well over a decade ago on screen, and the anime certainly earned its place as one of anime's biggest shows. Tite Kubo's series was a bonafide hit in the United States, and of course, fans were gutted when the anime ended before its time. However, today marks Ichigo Kurosaki's big return as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the cusp of its premiere. And as you can imagine, fans are geeking out.
You can find just a slew of reactions in the slides below as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ticks down to its drop. In less than an hour, the show will be released on Hulu stateside in time with its release in Japan. After years of waiting, fans are eager to see how Ichigo has been these past ten years, and they are excited to see how Kubo's final act is handled by this anime comeback.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is focusing on the manga's final act.
After all, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is focusing on the manga's final act. The saga, which never made it to television, is one of the most explosive in Kubo's catalog. From all-out battles to surprising deaths and bloodline reveals, this final act left fans reeling when the manga was working through its twists. And now, anime fans will get to experience Bleach's biggest shockers starting today.
Can you believe Bleach is finally back? What do you want to see most from Ichigo's comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Bleach Is Back
10 years, 6 months and 13 days after – this is it, #BLEACH is back 🤩
3 years ago we released our first bust Ichigo Kurosaki MUB 🔥
We watch quietly the video of the statue and then we get back on track with the anime 😏 pic.twitter.com/i1DsUWExos— Tsume Art (@TsumeArt) October 10, 2022
Hype Train Coming In
#BLEACH fans waited over 10 YEARS for a new episode. Be hype 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/NTchVluUzB— Tomo🔥 (@LorTomo2) October 10, 2022
You Ready For It?
YOU GUYS READY FOR THE NEXT LEVEL?!#BLEACH 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rl9QWXJAQQ— Platinum Equinox 🎧🌻🎶⌛💫 (@PlatinumEquin0x) October 9, 2022
Welcome Back
It's like a family reunion for Bleach fans around the globe.#Bleach #BLEACH_anime pic.twitter.com/fIreOGNTTg— ゲタ帽子🇳🇱 (@Geta_Boshi_) October 7, 2022
Excuse Me...!
Me telling my boss I have to leave early to catch the Premier of the #Bleach TYBW Anime: pic.twitter.com/mzQYBqplVK— Zack Brangen💀🍓 (@ZBrag101) October 9, 2022
G.O.A.T.
THE GOAT RETURNS IN A FEW HOURS🔥 #BLEACH pic.twitter.com/7eXu51z7MP— MK🍀 (@Kamiorra) October 9, 2022
Redemption Is Here
Today is a day of redemption. A day of reward. A deserved day for every #BLEACH fan over the last decade who never stopped believing. Believe me when I say this: FUCK. THE. HATERS. We got Bleach back. Do not give them any thought. They didn’t want Bleach back. We did. #guchigang pic.twitter.com/BDJScwR6u1— Flame of Rebirth (@Bleach_Rebirth) October 10, 2022
Wait, Wait, and Wait
❗TODAY IS FINALLY THE DAY❗ I've waited 10 long years man, we (Bleach fans from the mid 2000s) and those that waited patiently since the end of the original anime in 2012, waited 10 long ass years for this very moment and it's finally here in 2022. #BLEACH #BLEACH_anime pic.twitter.com/MzoG37bwS8— 🇺🇲Yorman Matos (@CrossfitJesusX) October 10, 2022
See You Again
Looking back on this... that fateful day.
Ichigo really said "See you again."
Everything changed😭 For a full decade.
Together we all fought for this. Hoping for the return of this beloved series. For the longest time. And now... FINALLY!#BLEACH FINALLY RETURNS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AfihWNFmX8— Platinum Equinox 🎧🌻🎶⌛💫 (@PlatinumEquin0x) October 10, 2022
It's Time
The BLEACH anime has touched the hearts of so many fans around the world.
A series that has been loved by many and ridiculed by many. However, through perseverance, we were able to make the BLEACH anime return a reality!
BLEACH is finally back!
(3/27/2012 – 10/10/2022) pic.twitter.com/z0S2SzMkvO— Whyte 🍓 (@WhyteTweets) October 10, 2022