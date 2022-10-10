Bleach Is Back and The Internet Is All Emotional About Its Return

Bleach made its debut well over a decade ago on screen, and the anime certainly earned its place as one of anime's biggest shows. Tite Kubo's series was a bonafide hit in the United States, and of course, fans were gutted when the anime ended before its time. However, today marks Ichigo Kurosaki's big return as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the cusp of its premiere. And as you can imagine, fans are geeking out.

You can find just a slew of reactions in the slides below as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ticks down to its drop. In less than an hour, the show will be released on Hulu stateside in time with its release in Japan. After years of waiting, fans are eager to see how Ichigo has been these past ten years, and they are excited to see how Kubo's final act is handled by this anime comeback.

After all, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is focusing on the manga's final act. The saga, which never made it to television, is one of the most explosive in Kubo's catalog. From all-out battles to surprising deaths and bloodline reveals, this final act left fans reeling when the manga was working through its twists. And now, anime fans will get to experience Bleach's biggest shockers starting today.

Can you believe Bleach is finally back? What do you want to see most from Ichigo's comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.