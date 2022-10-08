Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Highlights the Captains With New Trailer

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is going to be debuting its years in the making episodes in just a couple more days from the time of this writing, and a new trailer is hyping up all of the Soul Reaper Captains that we'll get to see in action with the new episodes! The final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga never got its proper due considering the first anime adaptation was canceled before the final arc even began, and this means there are many fans who missed out on some of the biggest fights, character moments, and powers in the series overall.

But after years of waiting for what seemed like the impossible, Bleach really is going to debut new episodes taking on the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. As teased with this newest trailer showing off the Thirteen Court Guard Squads (and the many shake ups to its line up), the final arc is filled with a ton of fights from all sorts of characters fans will get to see in action for the first time. You can check out the new trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's new episodes below as released by Viz Media:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be premiering on October 10th, and the series will be streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ for international fans) alongside the new episodes hitting Japan. Bleach's official website previously revealed that Episode 1 of the new series is titled "The Blood Warfare," and it features Masashi Kudo as chief animation director, Cindy H. Yamauchi as animation director, and Tomohiso Taguchi wrote the screenplay. The series premiere is described as such:

"It is observed that Hollows are disappearing one after another in the real world, and the Soul Society and Technology Development Bureau is in an uproar. Meanwhile, in Karakura Town, two newly appointed shinigami named Ryunosuke Yumiki and Shino Madarame encounter a Hollow as soon as they arrive. Ichigo Kurosaki and his companions help the two who were helpless amidst the sudden attack. But two days later, a man wearing a mask appears before Ichigo and the others who interacted with Ryunosuke who has finally regained consciousness. And all the while, strange things are happening in the Soul Society."

Are you excited for Bleach's new series? What are you most looking forward to seeing in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animaed and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!