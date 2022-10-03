Bleach Announces Coca-Cola Collaboration

Bleach is gearing up for its highly anticipated return to screens with its new anime in just a week from the time of this writing, and the series is really going all out with a special new collaboration with Coca-Cola! The Fall 2022 anime schedule has kicked into high gear with some of the most anticipated new anime releases of the year overall, and many of these releases are returning franchises coming back with new episodes. The biggest of which has been Bleach, which is finally coming back for the anime's adaptation of Tite Kubo's final arc from the manga.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be premiering later this month, and to celebrate Coca-Cola has announced that they will be launching a new flavor in their Coca-Cola Creations line, "Soul Blast." This new flavor features new art of Ichigo Kurosaki on the can, and it really has fans wondering what this new flavor could taste like. Unfortunately, this seems like it will only be launching in Japan when Bleach hits screens on October 10th, but you can check out the special announcement for the new collab flavor below:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be premiering on October 10th, and the series will be streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ for international fans) alongside the new episodes hitting Japan. Bleach's official website previously revealed that Episode 1 of the new series is titled "The Blood Warfare," and it features Masashi Kudo as chief animation director, Cindy H. Yamauchi as animation director, and Tomohiso Taguchi wrote the screenplay. The series premiere is described as such:

"It is observed that Hollows are disappearing one after another in the real world, and the Soul Society and Technology Development Bureau is in an uproar. Meanwhile, in Karakura Town, two newly appointed shinigami named Ryunosuke Yumiki and Shino Madarame encounter a Hollow as soon as they arrive. Ichigo Kurosaki and his companions help the two who were helpless amidst the sudden attack. But two days later, a man wearing a mask appears before Ichigo and the others who interacted with Ryunosuke who has finally regained consciousness. And all the while, strange things are happening in the Soul Society."

What do you think of Bleach's new collaboration with Coca-Cola? What do you think Soul Blast tastes like?