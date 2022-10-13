Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Reveals New Images For Episode Two

In a crowded fall season, bringing back many anime favorites while also introducing some new players to the game, Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc is a top contender for the biggest franchise to return. With the first episode laying out the stakes for Ichigo and the Soul Society while giving viewers a first look at the new villains threatening the Shinigami and the Earth itself, new images have arrived to give Shonen fans an idea when it comes to the events taking place in the next new episode.

The Thousand Year Blood War Arc wasted little time in showing how terrifying the Wandenreich could be, with the offshoot of the Quincy Clan making their presence known both in front of Ichigo and the head of the Soul Society to boot. With Kurosaki taking on the villain known as Ebern in the season premiere, the Soul Society is grappling with the terrifying fact that the new villains have the ability to eliminate Bankais entirely. With the Bankai skill remaining a major tool for every Shinigami, Ichigo and company are going to need to think outside the box when it comes to the best way to take down these new villains that have ties to the afterlife.

The Official Bleach Website shared a handful of new images showing off the returning heroes, as well as the new villains, that make up the anime's return, as the Thousand Year Blood War Arc will release over fifty episodes overall and include some of the series' biggest moments to date:

The official website of the Soul Society's anime also revealed the description for episode two of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, which you can check out below:

"Through Ryunosuke's messenger God Arc, Ichigo and the others hear about an attack on Soul Society by a mysterious intruder and the extent of the damage. Although the place is disbanded, when Ichigo who is restless is looking around the town, Neru Tu and Pesche Gatishe, who used to act together, came from the imaginary sphere. The imaginary realm is also being attacked by an unknown enemy, and the two ask Ichigo for help. Kisuke Urahara appears in front of Ichigo and his friends as they head towards the void."

What did you think of Bleach's major return so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.