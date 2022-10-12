Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Delivers the Anime's Coldest Line Yet

The Wandenreich has arrived in Bleach, with the new season focusing on the Thousand Year Blood War Arc and giving Shonen protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki some new major challenges to overcome. In the premiere episode, the "coldest dialogue line" doesn't come from the substitute Soul Reaper, however, but rather from the current Soul Society leader, Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto. Proving himself to be the strongest Shinigami, the new anime season will put him front and center while also introducing the most brutal fight in the elderly swordsman's career.

In the first episode, Yamamoto is presented with a handful of members of the nefarious branch of the Quincy Family, with the villains wasting little time in making their presence known in quite a bloody fashion. Impaling a high-level assistant to the Soul Society's leader, Yamamoto is unable to deliver a killing blow to the Wadenreich before him as they are able to manipulate the shadows in order to escape any potential harm in leveraging an escape. With it being years since Bleach aired new episodes of its anime adaptation, the Thousand Year Blood War Arc has managed to become a top series for the fall season, despite some serious competition in the likes of Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, and many others.

Twitter User Chibi Reviews took the opportunity to highlight the line that sees Yamamoto stating to the Quincies that he has no need for a security detail as his own power would far outweigh whatever guards were assigned to protect him from any threat, which has proven true throughout Bleach's history:

I'VE WAITED 10 YEARS TO HEAR THIS FROM YAMAMOTO



Such a badass line pic.twitter.com/JaXuxoq5na — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) October 10, 2022

The Soul Society's leader is set to play a pivotal role in the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, and his eventual battle with the Quincies will change the face of the Shonen series forever. Needless to say, Ichigo and his friends both on Earth and the afterlife are going to have their work cut out for them when it comes to making sure that the Wandenreich are unable to achieve their ultimate goals.

At present, Bleach has yet to confirm whether it will continue with new anime episodes following the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, though considering the popularity of the Shonen's return, we wouldn't be surprised.

