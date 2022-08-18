Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Kickstarts Marketing with New Ichigo Art

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the horizon, and all eyes are on the Soul Society in preparation. After all, it has been years since the series dropped any new content, and that goes doubly for the anime. The original series closed well before Tite Kubo's manga ended, so fans are eager to check out all the scenes they never got to see. And now, a new promo for Bleach has gone live to kickstart its marketing cycle.

As you can see below, a post was made to Twitter announcing the initiative by Bleach's official page. It is there fans were given new artwork of Ichigo and Rukia in their new designs. And as always, the orange-haired Soul Reaper towers over his friend.

"Commercialization planning is in progress for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Ichigo and Rukia artwork has been released early. Official product information will be shared one by one on this official Twitter, so please check them out," the post reads.

As you can see, Rukia looks as sleek as ever, and her petite frame is covered by her black-white robes. On her arm, fans will see the familiar badge denoting Rukia as a Vice Captain in the Gotei 13. And to her side, Ichigo can be seen with his impressive blade. The hero looks sharp thanks to this crisp artwork, and it has fans all the more hyped for Bleach.

For those out of the loop, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is slated to debut this October and adapt the manga's final act at long last. The arc is considered one of the most intense in Bleach as Kubo dished out a number of explosive battles. Its move to anime is not one to miss, so fans can tune into the series on Crunchyroll this fall!

Are you excited for Bleach to make its television comeback? What do you want to see from the anime's return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.