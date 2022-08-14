Bleach: Everything We Know (and Don't) About All Those Streaming Rumors

It is no secret that anime has become a major medium in entertainment, and the industry has taken notice. From large-scale theatrical releases to streaming wars, anime is causing a frenzy in the media space. Of course, major companies like Crunchyroll and Netflix have worked in anime for ages, but other powerhouses are treading into the industry. And now, it seems Disney and Bleach have stirred up all kinds of buzz online thanks to one intricate rumor.

So of course, we're here to break down what we know, what is being said, and what is still uncertain. The question on everyone's mind right is whether Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will stream on Disney+, and the current answer is that we just are not sure.

The whole thing popped up this past weekend as well-known influencers in the anime space began posting about Bleach. It was there reports went live that Bleach's new anime would not be streaming on Crunchyroll as anticipated or even Netflix. Instead, it was reported that Disney+ would be streaming the long-awaited series and that more information about the license would be released this September.

The rumor comes after months of radio silence from streaming services regarding Bleach. Viz Media did host a major panel for the upcoming series at Anime Expo, and the company confirmed its license of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War as an IP long ago. The only question that remained was where Bleach would stream since Viz Media doesn't have its own streaming service. The company sublets its license for streaming services, and up until now, the usual culprits for anime deals were Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.

And now? Well, if the rumor has any teeth, then Hulu's ties to Disney may have helped Disney+ secure one of this year's top anime licenses.

Of course, the obvious issue with this streaming rumor comes down to heresy. No official word has been given by any company about where Bleach will stream its new anime. This goes for audiences in America, Japan, and the world at large. No service has announced plans to stream the anime, so for now, fans are in a holding pattern. The only whispers we have about Bleach's move to Disney comes from influencers, and while unexpected, fans admit the anime's move to Disney would not shock them.

After all, Disney+ is one of the largest streaming services globally now, and it reaches far more markets than Hulu. When it comes to reach, the service compares to Netflix and Crunchyroll where the global market is concerned. Disney+ has also made concerted efforts in Japan to license series for streaming including Twisted Wonderland, Summertime Rendering, and even Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The company knows anime brings in subscribers, so it isn't hard to believe Disney would enter the bidding war for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The lack of updates about the show's streaming home speaks volumes, so it was only a matter of time before the fandom began gossiping. And if Ichigo does head to Disney, well – here's to hoping he makes a cameo in the next Kingdom Hearts game!

What do you make of this latest rumor regarding Bleach? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.