Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Drops New Visual For Anime's Return

Following a long hiatus, the world of the Soul Society returned to the small screen to focus on the battle featuring Ichigo and company taking on the Wandenreich. With this new threat being a faction of the Quincy Family, new revelations have been revealed when it comes to Ichigo Kurosaki's past. As the anime adaptation prepares to make a comeback this summer, Studio Pierrot has shared a new key visual that shows off the shonen star and the new power he acquired to help in fighting the Sternritter.

The Bleach anime was brought back to life thanks to Pierrot, the studio that handled the first seasons and has worked on other big anime properties such as Naruto, Black Clover, and Tokyo Ghoul to name a few. As we've seen in the first batch of episodes of the Thousand Year Blood War, the studio hasn't been holding back when it comes to the death and destruction that is a part of this storyline. Taking a more mature approach to Bleach's return, the Blood War has seen Yhwach and his forces killing countless Soul Reapers and wreaking havoc across the afterlife. When Blood War Part 2 lands this July, expect to see Ichigo, Kenpachi, and the other Shinigami take things up a notch.

The Blood War Returns

While a precise release date for the second part of the Blood War hasn't been nailed down, Japan will receive a preview of the first two installments at the end of June. With the previous finale seeing Ichigo forge some new weapons to help him out in this tough battle, Kurosaki's background as part Quincy is sure to be explored. Regardless of Ichigo's strength increase, he has a long way to go to stand up to Yhwach.

(Photo: Pierrot)

While the Bleach anime has seen a continuing comeback, the Bleach manga has yet to reveal if new chapters are on the way. In 2021, creator Tite Kubo took the opportunity to revisit the world of the Soul Society. The special chapter showed us Ichigo and several other Soul Society members in the future, many of whom are now parents. While nothing has been confirmed, this new installment certainly sets the stage for a big Bleach return.

How have you felt about the Blood War so far? Do you think we'll see new Bleach manga chapters in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.