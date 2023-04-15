Bleach: Ichigo's Voice Actor Teases the Scale of TYBW Part 2

Bleach: The Thousand Year Blood War finished its first installments by seeing Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends at the Soul Society re-grouping to lick their wounds in the face of the Wandenreich. With the off-shoot of the Quincy Family looking to eliminate all the Soul Reapers, Ichigo has been searching for an upgrade when it comes to his spiritual strength. Now, in talking with Viz Media, the Japanese voice actor for Ichigo, Masakazu Morita, and Tite Kubo have hyped up what is to come in the Blood War.

The Bleach anime will return this summer, though a precise release date is anyone's guess at this point. While Kubo himself had returned to the series for the first time in years to focus on Ichigo and his friends as parents via a special one-shot, the shonen manga has yet to state if it will be making a comeback in the future. Needless to say, the mangaka appeared to be setting the stage for an eventual comeback considering how the special chapter came to an end.

Bleach: Blood War Hype

In discussing the upcoming second part of Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc, Morita revealed that he knows what future events are about to take place and how he approached the coming events for Ichigo, "I just learned the other day how far Part 2 is going to cover, which left me a bit shocked and light-headed. [lol] I'm trying not to let my knowledge of what's going to happen in the story affect my performance on Thousand-Year Blood War. I think that how I react whenever something is placed in front of me is important. I feel that I need to take an honest look at it, without letting myself be swayed by my own arbitrary opinions. Kubo Sensei, Director Taguchi, and the entire staff are putting a lot of thought into this production. And as VAs, I believe our job is to understand the intent behind their work so we can give our best performance. And I'd like to continue to do that. I would like to follow through with that regardless of it being Part 2, 3, or 4."

