Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Blu-ray Will Contain Extended Episodes

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for its first major Blu-ray release to hit shelves overseas for Part 1 of the new anime's run, and the Blu-ray will contain some extended episode material from the series creator himself! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's debut was the most highly anticipated anime return of 2022 overall, and it seemed like each of the new episodes had met fans' very high expectations despite it being a decade since Bleach was originally on the air. With the end of Part 1, now it's just a matter of waiting on Part 2's wave of episodes this year.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD across shelves overseas beginning later this April, and a new announcement revealed the special extras fans of the Bleach anime can expect to see from this new release. Thankfully for those who wanted more of the anime, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be adding some extra materials from one of the episodes directly written by series creator Tite Kubo. You can see the official announcement from Bleach's official Twitter account below:

What's New For Bleach's Anime Blu-ray?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's Part 1 Blu-ray has announced that it will feature some extended material for Episode 5. The new material in particular will be an extended scene featuring new dialogue for Bernice Gabrielli, who was known as the "Q" Sternritter who was one of those who quickly died at the hands of Kenpachi Zaraki. Bleach series creator Tite Kubo is providing the additional dialogue for this foe that we only saw a few seconds of during the original airing, so it is curious to see what this new scene could be.

A large part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's success for its first wave of anime episodes was the fact that it included some material that Kubo was not able to flesh out in the manga, and it seems like the creator had even more planned for this foe before they were brutally killed before Kenpachi took on Yhwach. But with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 returning this Summer, it won't be too long until we get to see more.

