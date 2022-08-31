Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to Premiere at NYCC

It has been years since Bleach brought out its anime for a spin, but that will change soon enough. Once the fall rolls in, all eyes will be on Ichigo Kurosaki once more as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the horizon. These days, fans are more concerned over when they'll be able to watch the anime than the comeback itself. And now, we know when the anime's first episode will debut stateside.

As it turns out, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will debut at New York Comic Con. The event's latest schedule confirmed the screening is set for October 8th, so fans better buckle up.

NYCC shared its big news about the premiere not long ago, and the event is being powered by Viz Media. "In the must-see panel of NYCC, thousands of lucky fans will get to see episode one of BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War ahead of the simulcast! We'll have special messages and an epic cosplay contest with amazing prizes. Don't miss it," the premiere's description reads.

At this point, fans know little about what this first episode will entail, but this is the first time we've heard anything about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War debuting. Up until now, the anime has simply indicated it will debut this October, but no firm release dates have surfaced. Now, we know NYCC will screen episode one exclusively on October 8th, but that doesn't answer any of the fandom's streaming questions.

After all, no streaming service has owned up to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Viz Media has the overall license in North America, but as the company has no streaming service of its own, the brand sublets titles out to other platforms. For instance, Bleach is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll among other services at the moment, so the same thing will happen to its next series.

However, with a month left to go before October arrives, fans are becoming increasingly anxious as no streaming service has announced its license for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Current rumors have suggested Disney+ may have nabbed the license which could spell disaster for the anime given the platform's lack of anime simulcasts. But for now, fans know NYCC will have something to show at the very least come October 8th.

