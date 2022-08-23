Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals First Wave of Promo Art

Bleach has been on the back burner for years now, but that will change this fall. At last, the supernatural series is returning to television to adapt the final act of Tite Kubo's manga. The hype for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is already at a high, and now, some of its first promo art has gone live ahead of its initial PR push.

As you can see above, the artwork comes from the official Bleach website, and it showcases all of our favorite fighters. Ichigo Kurosaki is the first hero shown with his back turned to fans. Rukia joins him in her own promo piece, and the rest of the additions are new to fans.

First set of illustrations used for BLEACH TYBW Anime commercialization pic.twitter.com/0YUnLRx7WO — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) August 20, 2022

Uryu Ishida represents the only Quincy in this promo drop, and he looks as sleek as ever in his white outfit. As for the Soul Reapers, fans are given a look at three in particular. Toshiro Hitsugaya, Byakuya Kuchiki, and Kisuke Urahara are all shown with their updated designs. And as marketing for Bleach continues, fans can expect more character artwork to go live. After all, the entire Soul Society plays a large role in Kubo's final act, and we haven't even touched upon its villains.

For those who are not caught up on Bleach, the anime did end nearly a decade ago and can be streamed on Hulu or Crunchyroll. When it comes to Kubo's manga, you can read up on its Thousand-Year Blood War arc right now with help from Shonen Jump. The magazine's app has every Bleach chapter in its catalog, and you can also buy physical prints from Viz Media. So if you need more details on Bleach, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Part-time student, full-time Soul Reaper, Ichigo is one of the chosen few guardians of the afterlife. Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

What do you think about this first wave of promo art? Are you excited to see Bleach's big comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.