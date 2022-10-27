Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Hypes Ichigo in New Poster

Despite this fall anime season being fit to bursting with anime heavy weights, new and old, Bleach's return has been on the top of the list for many anime fans as Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society now face off against a new threat in the Wandenreich. To help in celebrating both the anime's return and the manga's long history in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, a new poster has emerged showing us the many faces of Ichigo, including one that appears long after the war against the Quincies came to an end.

Last year, Bleach's creator, Tite Kubo, released a surprising new manga chapter, showing us what the Soul Society's members have been up to years following the Thousand Year Blood War Arc. Without revealing spoilers when it comes to the latest anime's season, Ichigo and his comrades have grown up substantially, with many of them beginning families of their own as they now faced a new threat that has even closer ties to their organization. Currently, Kubo has released no information when it comes to the Shonen manga's potential return, though based on how the special chapter ended, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Bleach continue.

Ichigo Through The Years

Shonen Jump released the new poster to honor Ichigo Kurosaki throughout the years, with the many transformations he received as a substitute Soul Reaper not just making him one of the strongest warriors in the spirit world, but also seeing him take on many different appearances throughout his Hollow fighting career:

(Photo: Shueisha)

As you can see, the much older version of Ichigo appears in full color for this new poster, though the latest installment from Tite Kubo hasn't shown us if Kurosaki has developed further in his power following the fight against the Sternritter. Should Bleach continue with its manga, we would imagine that will be a major question that is eventually answered, though it's far from being confirmed as to whether the mangaka responsible for the creation of the Soul Society will be making a full comeback.

What is your favorite incarnation of the substitute Soul Reaper? Do you think Bleach will release new manga chapters in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.