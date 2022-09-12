Bleach Gives Peek at Its Gory Uncensored Visuals

Bleach has kept fans on the edge for a decade now, but netizens will get the chance to relax soon enough. If you did not know, the franchise is set to return this fall, and it will do with Ichigo Kurosaki at the lead. The hero is ready to bring the manga's final act to TV, after all. And now, fans have been given a peek at the show's rather graphic visuals.

The whole thing came to light this week when Bleach released a new trailer. The clip gave fans their best look at the Thousand-Year Blood War arc to date, and of course, all of our favorites were shown. A few comedic moments were sprinkled in courtesy of Ichigo and Nel, but not everything was pleasant. After all, one shot of the trailer teased how violent the anime's villains are, and things got very bloody.

You can see some explan of uncensor stuff in the anime #bleach pic.twitter.com/GVKLxH4kMp — Nayem Siddique ( Saki ) 🇧🇩 (@nayem_saki) September 11, 2022

As you can see below, a set of monitors in the Soul Society captured the gory scene, and not a bit of it was censored. The scene at hand shows a platoon of Soul Reapers lying dead on the field. It seems the group was attempting to defend the Soul Society given the walls we see here, but their opponents cleaved through the ranks like butter.

This shot is filled with blood splatter, and that doesn't even touch on the injuries present. One man is shown with both arms sliced off while another is missing their leg. We have several bisected bodies littering the ground, and there is even a decapitated corpse if you look carefully. So for anyone worried about Bleach being censored, you can breathe a sigh of relief.

At this point, fans are eager to see how this revival goes, and Bleach readers know the final act will push the limits with its gore. The Thousand-Year Blood War arc is gnarly to say the least, and it has a number of brutal deaths. So if you want to watch the new anime from the start, Viz Media says the show will begin simulcasting on October 10th.

What do you make of this latest trailer? Are you planning to tune into Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War when it drops? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.