Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Teases Massive Episode Count

Bleach is finally returning to screens for a brand new anime adaptation this Fall, and now it is teasing a massive number of episodes for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's anime run! Fans have been asking to see more of Bleach's anime ever since the original adaptation was cut short before it could even glance at the grand finale, and after years of waiting, the franchise will finally be getting its proper anime due for the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series. Now that it's fast approaching, it seems like we will be getting to see the new anime for quite a while.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War officially announced it will be premiering on October 10th in Japan, but the more curious announcement was the fact that it was confirmed to be running for 4 cours in total. As reported by Oricon News, Bleach's new anime will run for four split cours. This means that it will at least run for nearly 50 episodes before it's all said and done. There will be breaks in between, but details on how its schedule will work out have yet to be fully revealed as of this writing.

To explain it a bit, a "cour" of episodes is a 12-13 episode batch that runs through a seasonal schedule of anime. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will run for its 12 to 13 episode count through the Fall, and will have at least three more of these batches in future seasons. There could be a break in between each of the cours (meaning airing in Fall before taking a break over the Winter to return in Spring), or a break in between two cours. So we could end up seeing Bleach air straight through to the end of the Winter 2023 schedule in March, and then return next Fall with the final two.

Either way, it seems like there will be plenty of episodes to work through everything that happens in the massive final arc of the series. For the fans who have been waiting to see all of this go down for years, it's likely a welcome confirmation to find out that it's going to have a long and healthy run. As for where international fans will get to see it, Viz Media has confirmed Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will have a simulcast release but have yet to confirm a platform.

Are you excited to see Bleach's new anime run for four cours? What are you most looking forward to seeing in action?