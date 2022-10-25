Bleach Creator Trolls Fans With a Hitsugaya Update

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now taking over the Fall season as fans are getting to see many of their fan favorite characters in action again after waiting a literal decade, and the creator behind it all is trolling fans with a hilarious update on the 10th Division Captain Toshiro Hitsugaya! The final arc of Tite Kubo's manga is finally getting an official anime adaptation, and that means that we are finally going to get to see some of the biggest fights, powers, and transformations in the series overall. It's closing the loop on many of the characters' journeys through the series overall.

Responding to fans about the current states of the characters following the end of the series (as spotted by WeywardWiz on Reddit), Bleach series creator Tite Kubo also shared an update on how Hitsugaya has been doing since then. But as revealed in a bit of trolling when asked whether or not Hitsugaya had grown from his previously canonical height of 133cm (about 4 feet 3 inches), Kubo responded that the prodigy Captain had indeed grown. It's not as much as you would think as he's now 134 cm tall (about 4 feet 4 inches).

(Photo: Viz Media)

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Bleach's anime comeback is now kicking off in full because as of the newest episode of the series, the titular war is now getting into action. Fans have been waiting to see the final arc of the series animated because of Hitsugaya's big moments along with every other Soul Reaper Captain as they take on their toughest opponents in the series overall. It's going to be a lot of characters to juggle, so now is the time to check out and catch up with the series as it airs.

If you wanted to do just that, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now streaming exclusively with Hulu in North America, and Disney+ in international territories. They hype the new series with the brief synopsis reading, "When a new enemy appears, Substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need."

How are you liking Bleach's new anime so far? What do you think of this Hitsugaya update? Can you believe he's still growing?