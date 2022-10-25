Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Drops Episode 4 Promo, Title

Bleach has run through its new episode for this week, and all eyes are on its next release. In less than a week, the show will bring out its fourth episode, and the Soul Society will suffer when it comes around. After all, we have gotten our first peek at the episode, and its title tells manga readers everything we need to know.

The whole thing came to light this week as Bleach released its most recent episode. When it ended, a promo for episode four went live, and it was narrated by none other than Toshiro Hitsugaya. The captain paints a bleak picture as he tells audiences the Soul Society is being invaded, and the Gotei 13 must put its best foot forward to push back the Sternritters.

What Does Bleach Have in Store For Us?

Of course, manga fans know a bit more about this episode now that its title has been revealed. Episode four will be called "Kill the Shadow" which is also the name of chapter 496. Of course, this means manga readers are revisiting Tite Kubo's manga to brush up on the chapter, and it is a lot to take in.

After all, episode three ends with the Sternritters invading the Soul Society, and they come with Ywach in tow. While their leader faces off with Yamamoto, chapter 496 follows several other captains in their battles. Everyone from Byakuya to Komamura and Rangiku appears, but they are left stunned when they discover how the Quincy are sealing their Bankai. And of course, more blood is shed as the war between Soul Reapers and Quincy heats up.

What do you think about this latest info drop on Bleach? Are you liking the anime's comeback so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.