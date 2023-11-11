Blood of Zeus Reveals First Season 2 Clip

Blood of Zeus is set to return to Netflix with its second season, and Geeked Week has dropped the first clip for the epic battle of gods.

It has been three years since we first were introduced to Heron and his bloody animated adventures in Netflix's Blood of Zeus. While Powerhouse Animation Studio has been keeping busy with quite a few projects, the production house is taking the opportunity to return to the world of Ancient Greece with the upcoming second season of the animated series. As a part of this year's Geeked Week, Netflix has shared the first clip from Blood of Zeus Season 2 that is set to hit the streaming service in May of next year.

It's hard to deny that Powerhouse has become a premiere animation studio for Netflix. At this year's Netflix Geeked Week event alone, the studio shared new looks at not only Blood of Zeus, but Castlevania: Nocturne, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and Masters of The Universe: Revolution. In the past, the studio has created series for Netflix such as Castlevania, Kong: Skull Island, Seis Manos, and more.

Blood of Zeus Returns

In ComicBook.com's review for Blood of Zeus' first season, we gave the series a "5 out of 5", stating that it was one of the best efforts from Powerhouse Animation Studios, "Like Castlevania and Seis Manos before it, Blood of Zeus delivers on that high intensity violence and gore that made the other two special. Due to the grandiose nature of the characters and their designs, however, this violence is taken to a fun new level as the scope of the fights have been taken to a new degree with varied monster fights sprinkled in throughout the one on one battles we get throughout. While there can be a few moments of stiffness due to the elaborate character design, nothing is jarring enough to kick you out of the experience entirely.

If you didn't have the opportunity to check out Blood of Zeus, here's how Netflix describes the series focusing on the deities of ancient Greece, "A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army."

Are you hyped to see Heron's return in the summer of next year? What has been your favorite project from Powerhouse Animation Studios so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Zeus.