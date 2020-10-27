Blood of Zeus Trends Online After Knockout Netflix Debut
Netflix has a slew of original anime series under its belt, and there are even more on the way. In fact, such a show has made its debut today, and that is why netizens are buzzing about Blood of Zeus. The anime has finally made its way to fans, and if social media has anything to say, it is that this new series is a hit through and through.
For those needing a bit of content, Blood of Zeus went live on Netflix today after being announced some time ago. The series, which was originally called Gods & Heroes, follows a familiar character named Heron. The protagonist is a demigod given his father is Zeus, and it falls to the boy to save Heaven and Earth after the Greek pantheon begins infighting.
This adaptation has been a hotly anticipated one given its oversight by Powerhouse Animation. The company is best known for its work on Castlevania which is one of Netflix's most popular original series. Expectations have been high for Blood of Zeus, and its first reviews suggest there is no reason to snub this anime adaptation.
You can check out a slew of those reactions below as fans have already started trending Blood of Zeus online. Fans have been quick to compare the mythological series to Castlevania whilst praising its characters' aesthetics. So if you like how this new anime looks, be sure to sing its praise online where Netflix's executives can see.
Do you plan on checking out this new Netflix anime? Does this sort of series excite you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Justice for Hermes
prevnext
I watched all of Blood of Zeus in one sitting and I loved it! It was amazing to have the option to watch the show with a Greek dub! I was super hyped to see how they would design the gods and when I tell you, I loved Hermes as media usually push him in the background but in BOZ - pic.twitter.com/8A69fEGazs— Aimee EYES WIDE OPEN ⟭⟬ 🇦🇺 ⁷ (@BTayS13) October 27, 2020
Oh, We Get It
prevnext
im watching Blood of Zeus for the......... plot pic.twitter.com/gPA2Vhu2mD— soft boi 🏳️🌈🌿 (@cybergrem) October 27, 2020
Two Moods
prevnext
the virgin blood of zeus ares vs the chad hades ares pic.twitter.com/gVLRoGZbaY— tartarus's first fully nude barber (@feywilde) October 27, 2020
What's Up, Apollo?
prevnext
apollo from blood of zeus. head full. just full. thinking about him. head apollo now. oh my god. look. he pic.twitter.com/mosl2Y8d4h— BLOOD OF ZEUS ERA !! (@scorpiodoII) October 27, 2020
Gorgeous and Gruesome
prevnext
Blood Of Zeus was amazing. It was definitely a highlight show for me, especially being obsessed with mythology and seeing the gruesomeness and the emotions beautiful animated. Makes my heart smile 😁 pic.twitter.com/LRFCYsmNzM— GodJupiter 🪐💫 (@JupiterStorm2) October 27, 2020
Just a Heads Up
prevnext
if u love greek mythology as much as i do check this out blood of zeus pic.twitter.com/2qGeKHYe67— spooky wolfie chan (@WolfQue76106530) October 27, 2020
Don't Be So Shocked!
prevnext
blood of zeus is actually pretty good??? netflix might’ve just done something pic.twitter.com/o9vgwNnhUT— sappho’s whore aka lex amor (@ambrosiacloudss) October 27, 2020
We Approve!
prevnext
Yo. Blood of Zeus (on Netflix) is such a good anime. Reminds me a lot of Castlevania (same studio). Awesome combat too.— Aespa 🇲🇾♿️ (@Azfarovski) October 27, 2020
You Should Be Watching
prevnext
Just watched the first episode of @Netflix Blood of Zeus, loving this show! Haven’t had a good Greek Mythology story in a while, and this one is epic and riveting! Anyone debating to give it a watch shouldn’t, just watch it.— Logan Eckstein (@logan_eckstein) October 27, 2020
You Do You
prev
"i’m watching blood of zeus for the plot"— #blacklivesmatter (@LANGFORDPUGH) October 27, 2020
the plot: pic.twitter.com/ldOIofABgU