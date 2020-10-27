Blood of Zeus Trends Online After Knockout Netflix Debut

Netflix has a slew of original anime series under its belt, and there are even more on the way. In fact, such a show has made its debut today, and that is why netizens are buzzing about Blood of Zeus. The anime has finally made its way to fans, and if social media has anything to say, it is that this new series is a hit through and through.

For those needing a bit of content, Blood of Zeus went live on Netflix today after being announced some time ago. The series, which was originally called Gods & Heroes, follows a familiar character named Heron. The protagonist is a demigod given his father is Zeus, and it falls to the boy to save Heaven and Earth after the Greek pantheon begins infighting.

(Photo: Netflix)

This adaptation has been a hotly anticipated one given its oversight by Powerhouse Animation. The company is best known for its work on Castlevania which is one of Netflix's most popular original series. Expectations have been high for Blood of Zeus, and its first reviews suggest there is no reason to snub this anime adaptation.

You can check out a slew of those reactions below as fans have already started trending Blood of Zeus online. Fans have been quick to compare the mythological series to Castlevania whilst praising its characters' aesthetics. So if you like how this new anime looks, be sure to sing its praise online where Netflix's executives can see.

Do you plan on checking out this new Netflix anime? Does this sort of series excite you?