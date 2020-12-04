Netflix Announces Blood of Zeus Season 2

✖

Netflix announced Blood of Zeus is getting another season! Initially conceived as Gods & Heroes before its eventual release, Blood of Zeus was an immediate hit with fans upon its debut on Netflix's streaming service. Produced by Powerhouse Animation, the studio that also released Netflix original anime like Castlevania and Seis Manos, Blood of Zeus' animated take on Greek mythology seems to have struck a chord with fans. It's struck such a chord, in fact, that now Blood of Zeus has been confirmed for a second season through Netflix's official Twitter account.

Netflix has announced Blood of Zeus will be returning for a second season with a brief promo for the announcement, but unfortunately there are no other details about its release as of this writing. For fans hoping to get more of the series as soon as it debuted with its initial eight episodes (of which you can check out ComicBook.com's review of the season here), this is a very exciting prospect! Check out the teaser announcement below:

The Fates have news! Heron's adventures will continue in season 2 of Blood of Zeus. @powerhouseanim pic.twitter.com/RJXvhIJJkr — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 3, 2020

ComicBook.com actually had the chance to speak with series creators Charley and Vlas Parlapanides and director Shaunt Nigoghossian about the first season of the series. It was here that they had teased plans about what could be explored in a second season of the series, "[Charley and Vlas Parlapanides] have quite a lot of things going on," Nigoghossian stated. "They are ready to go. There's a Medusa story. I don't know if I can say that."

Elaborating on this further, Charley Parlapanides teased we'll be seeing more of the other gods such as Athena, "Someone keeps asking why they don't see Athena. And the idea is, listen- Actually, we do. We would spend five seasons and we see her, there are shots of her, but it would be a five seasons story. And we definitely have a very detailed 20 page outline for season two worked out."

Speaking with the three creators revealed they had a wide variety of ideas on how to explore this new Greek mythology anime world, and soon fans will see what that world is made of with the second season of the series! But what do you think? Are you excited for Blood of Zeus Season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!